To the excitement of thousands of television viewers, the debut episodes of Access The Stars reality music show came up last weekend.

With thousands of contestants ready to audition, the Access The Stars train moved from Lagos to Abeokuta where regional judges including Aderounmu Adeola, Brite Ijabor, Osi Suave, Tyrone Grandeur and Ben Ogbeiwi aka Uncle Ben came across several talents.

Determined to affirm their claims to fame, the contestants showcased their talents to the regional judges. Criteria for selection included voice, uniqueness, versatility and creativity. However, the judges whittled down the pool of talents to 30.

Having named the top 30 talents, celebrity judges, Seyi Shay, Kaffy and Tee-Y Mix took over, having the 30 performing for them, after which the top five performers were selected for the next phase of the competition.

Though elated, the five had yet another hurdles to cross. They were required to perform before a live audience at the Access The Stars concert, in competition with the top five contestants in each city.

The contestants shared the stage with industry heavyweights such as Olamide, Naira Marley, Mayorkun, Niniola, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor and Orezi.

Although, it was a tough call, the judges unanimously announced both James Olusoji and Kiskin Sylvester as the chosen ones from Abeokuta. Charles Akinloye and Adesewa Solagbade will also be representing Lagos. All four contestants successfully made it to the next phase of the competition – The Bootcamp.