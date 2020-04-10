The grand e-finale of Access The Stars music reality TV show holds today, Saturday April 11, and it will be streamed live on YouTube.

A collaboration between Nigerian Breweries and Access Bank; the show has for grabs grand prizes such as N150 million, brand new car, and management contract.

Speaking on the show, Portfolio Manager, National Premium Brands, NB Plc., Sarah Agha, says: “It’s been a wonderful journey discovering special talents and giving them a platform to showcase their best selves. Whoever wins this edition will definitely have all the tools and resources needed to shine more.”