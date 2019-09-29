There must be a renewed commitment towards eliminating health impediments that can ruin the future of the girl-child and limit her productivity, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged.

Sanwo-Olu said all hands must be on deck in creating hygienic conditions that would stem the vulnerability of girls to infectious diseases, noting that all levels of government and the civil society had a responsibility to proffer solution to challenges that could restrict abilities of womenfolk.

This was the crux of the keynote address by the Lagos Governor at a breakfast session held on Thursday with the theme: “Toilets and Future”, jointly organised by RB, Water.org and Global Citizen an the ongoing 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Sanwo-Olu shared the stage as chief guest with former Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, during the session that focused on access to Clean Water and Sanitation – the Item 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He pointed out that lack of access to clean water and sanitation would limit the extent to which women and girls could live their lives and restrict their rights to take part in activities which opposite gender would do without hindrance.

He said: “It is bad enough when sections of a population are cut off from clean water and sanitation. It is as many times worse if the affected demography is women and girls. The harsh burden of a lack of sanitation amenities falls on them on account of one thing: menstrual hygiene.

“Inability to maintain adequate menstrual hygiene and lack of access to clean toilets severely limits the extent to which women and girls are able to live their lives and take unrestricted part in activities that men and boys can take for granted.

“For girls, it results in increased level of absenteeism from school, thereby widening an already unacceptable education disparity in societies where many parents still have to be convinced to see the value of educating their girls and young women.”

On his part, the former Australian PM applauded the Nigerian government in taking the lead to address the global issue, saying leaders across the world must rise up for the girl-child to save the world of imminent danger.

Recalling his personal conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue, Mr. Rudd said: “It is clear that Nigerian government is evidently interested in addressing the SDG’s 6 and coming here this morning to meet the Lagos State Governor speak about what he is doing at the sub-national level further confirms that Nigeria is serious about securing the future of the girl-child.”