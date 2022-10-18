From Uche Usim, Abuja

To smoothen access to United States’ markets, Invest in the USA (IIUSA) and Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) are set to host an information series on EB-5 investment visas for Nigerians that would want to take advantage in investing in the world’s biggest economy.

Already, about 80 percent investors from four countries; China, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom have applied for the EB-5 programme while large numbers of applicants have also come from Vietnam, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria.

The Managing Partner/Chief Executive Officer of BraveICONS and Project Manager of the IIUSA/ACCI programme, Mr Fife Banks, stated that the purpose of the programme scheduled for 20th October at ACCI is to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of investors getting the right information and dealing with credible providers of the EB-5 opportunities.

He urged the Nigerian government to take a cue from other developed nations in creating a feasible framework to drive a new visa policy (NVP) 2020, which includes Nigerian citizenship by investment.

He stated also that part of the benefits are; many investors chose to pursue the EB-5 program in hopes of offering their children a brighter future in the United States adding that obtaining permanent resident status in the U.S. offers unparalleled freedom and safety, as well as more educational and career opportunities.

He said: “An investment in an EB-5 project is not just a financial investment but also an investment in a better future, safety, freedom and opportunities for one’s family. One of the main U.S. Green Card benefits of the EB5 program is the opportunity to access the U.S. education system for your children. Green Cards give EB-5 investors the option to enroll their children in U.S. public schools from elementary school through high school at no cost. Children who have experience in U.S. classrooms will already be familiar with U.S. educational settings and will not have to go through as intense an adjustment period as international students often do upon entering U.S. colleges.”

He added adult children can benefit from the EB5 Green Card program while saying it is possible for parents to gift their children the funds to make an EB-5 investment so that they can receive a U.S. Green Card.

“This is a good option for parents who do not want to immigrate to the United States themselves and for those with children who are married or over 21 years old. There are also health benefits. It grants access to the U.S. healthcare system. The United States is home to some of the world’s best hospitals, top medical schools, and top medical research centers. The country also has some of the newest healthcare technologies. With Green Cards, EB-5 investors will be able to get health insurance and access some of the best medical care in the world.

“Opportunities for citizenship, to sponsor other family members for Green Cards are all embedded. While U.S. citizens are given first priority to sponsor family members for Green Cards, a Green Card holder can also receive priority. Family members who can be considered for Green Card sponsorship include spouses, children, parents, and siblings, as well as their spouses and children.”

Mr. Banks, who is also a Family Office Advisor, looks forward to all that have registered for the programme while urging that Nigerians should leverage this opportunity to broaden their horizons as exceptional global citizens that we are.