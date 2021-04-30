Six persons narrowly escaped death on Dada Estate Road in Osogbo on Friday when two vehicles collided, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The FRSC spokesperson in the state, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in a statement said the incident occurred at about 12.45 a.m.

Ogungbemi explained that the six passengers escaped when a Toyota Camry car with registration number AAB53AJ collided with a mini Suzuki bus (Korepo) with registration number SGB914XA.

“Six passengers were involved in the accident leading to only two persons sustaining severe injuries.

“The accident occurred due to lack of patience by the drivers and also total disobedient to the Road Traffic Act,’’ she said.

According to her, the two injured persons have been taken to the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) for treatment.

Ogungbemi appealed to motorists and other road users to abide by road safety regulations and shun anything capable of leading to loss of lives and property. (NAN)