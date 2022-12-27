An accident involving a commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday has claimed 10 lives and injured six others.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Adekanye said the lone accident that happened around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday around the Guru Mahajji area, involved a commercial bus with registration number TRK 135 ZY and a hit and run truck carrying a container.

He said the commercial bus which was travelling overnight from Malumfashi ,Kastiina State, suddenly came across the truck carrying container that was driving against traffic.

Adekanye said that the bus, in order to avoid the truck, hit the container and fell into a ditch resulting in the death of 10 persons and injured six others while the truck run away.

He said the total number of people involved in the accident were 18 which comprises 17 male adults and a male child.

“People killed in the accident are 10 male adults.

“People injured are six, including five male adults and one male child, while two adult males were unhurt,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured persons had been taken to Ibadan Central Hospital for medical attention while the dead persons were taken to Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

He said that the police division at the tollgate area of Ibadan had taken charge of the crashed vehicle.

The sector commander called on motorists to always shun night travels and driving against traffic, saying the accident might not have happened if the bus was not traveling overnight from Kastiina State. (NAN)