Two persons have been confirmed dead on Tuesday while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mitsubishi Lancer loaded with Pepper and a moving truck around Christopher University on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

According to him, the accident occurred about 7: 44 a.m.

Akinbiyi said that the Mitsubishi Lancer marked AJW 465 AA rammed into a moving truck from the back, saying that the driver immediately ran away with the truck.

”According to eyewitness, the Mitsubishi lancer loaded with pepper, rammed into a moving truck inbound Lagos from behind with two of the three passengers on board, including the driver killed on the spot.

“The cause of the accident cannot be immediately ascertained for now but we suspect it could be as a result of brake failure before losing control due to excessive speed,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the deceased were deposited at Fakoya private morgue in Sagamu while the injured was taken to Famobis Hospital in Lotto, Mowe. (NAN)