Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in an accident which occurred on Saturday in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer, FRSC in the state, Omotola Ogungbawo, said three passengers also sustained injuries in the accident.

Ogungbawo said the accident occurred in the wee hours of the day and efforts were made by men of the FRSC to rescue the victims of the accident.

The FRSC officer said the accident happened in front of Okorun Police post in Ikare-Akoko.

The accident, he said involved two trucks, four motorcycles and six vehicles. It was gathered that the accident almost caused crisis in the town as some youths protested the death of the victims.

The FRSC ,however ,attributed the accident to high speed and lack of respect for traffic rules on the highways by drivers.