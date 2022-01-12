From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash along Ilesa/Akure express road on Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, told Journalists on Wednesday that 15 passengers injured in the accident.

She explained that the accident which involved 21 people happened at Ipetu/Owena area, about 5km to Ikeji Arakeji junction.

The FRSC revealed that the accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number FST 925 BX and a Trailer with registration number GMB 344 XX.

The two vehicles were said to have collided around 8:55pm.

She said the injured victims have been taken to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, and the corpses deposited at the morgue of the hospital.