From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Five persons yesterday lost their lives while several others reportedly sustained injuries in a motor accident along the Benin-Ekpoma-Abuja road in Edo State.

The accident which occurred at about 11:30 am near Obagie community in Uhunmwonde local government area of the state, involved an 18-seater commercial bus and an articulated truck.

The 18 seater bus was said too be heading towards Ekpoma and was trying to avoid a pothole when it suddenly had a head-on collision with an oncoming articulated truck laden with baskets of tomatoes.

A passenger who was traveling with a Sienna bus car behind the ill-fated commercial bus disclosed that their own vehicle narrowly escaped the carnage.

He explained that following the crash, the bus fell on the driver’s side along the road while the Sienna ran into it.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Benemesia, who confirmed the incident said a team of the Sector command had been deployed to the scene for rescue operations, adding that the command would give actual state of deaths and survivors when the team returns from the accident scene.

He, however, attributed the crash to over speeding and dangerous overtaking on the part of the driver of the commercial bus.