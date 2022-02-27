From John Adams, Minna

A Ghastly motor accident which occurred along the ever busy Minna-Suleja highway had claimed four lives while two others were seriously injured.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .



The accident, involving a trailer and a Toyota Corolla, believed to be a commercial one, occurred few kilometers to Farindoki in Paikoro local government area when the two vehicles collided.

The accident, eyewitness said, occurred when the over speeding Toyota Corolla with registration number, MNA 496 AL, ran into the trailer that was trying to overtake another trailer.

Four of the six occupants of the corolla died on the spot while the remaining two, all women sustained various degree of injuries and were evacuated to Lambata General hospital for treatment.

The trailer driver and his boy came out unhurt but had the front side of the trailer only damaged.

The bodies of the dead have also being deposited at the same hospital by men of the state Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) who were at the scene of the accident.

Recalled that a similar accident occurred on the road, around Kwakuti town two weeks ago, claiming the lives of a man and his pregnant wife. Their three years old son however survived the accident but still recuperating at a private hospital in Minna.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.