The Navy Sailing Club on 28 November, 2020 lost one of its sailors, POPTI Emmanuel Dennis in an accident.

The sad incident occurred while the former national athlete was test running his Laser boat at the club’s waterfront in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

His boat had capsized and while other sailors took it that he was doing a usual drill by going underwater to bring his boat up, he sadly didn’t come up again.

Divers on ground were immediately sent in on a search and rescue operation but they returned several hours later without him after combing underwater.

The Nigerian Navy high command have been contacted on the sad incident.

Club Commodore, Navy Sailing Club, Tunde Giwa-Daramola while reacting to the incident noted that the Navy Sailing Club is known for its high safety standards. The athlete was committed to the sport and had contributed to the development of watersports in Nigeria by encouraging other athletes and officers.

“Our hearts go out to his family for this irreparable loss. POPTI Emmanuel DDY was one of our best athletes in sailing. He had represented Nigeria at the All Africa Games and the Navy in several regattas internationally. He will be missed greatly by the club and young sailors that he had introduced to the sport. As a club, we are deeply saddened by this incident. All swimming and water activities are suspended until further notice.”