Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An okader rider and a passenger he was carrying, whose identities have not been ascertained, were on Thursday killed by a running vehicle in Ado-Ekiti.

The accident occurred under the flyover located between Okesa and Fajuyi park.

This comes barely 24 hours after a woman, Sefiat Useni, who lived at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state, was murdered in her room, a shocking crime that has led to protests.

Police spokesman, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the fatal incident to reporters in Ado-Ekiti, said the accident occurred at the junction linking the old governor’s office, Okeyinmi and stadium road.

He said a Toyota Camry car had at that spot rammed into a commercial motorcycle and overran it, leading to the driver and passenger.

Abutu disclosed that the passenger died on the spot while the motorcyclist died while receiving treatment at the accident and emergency section of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

“The vehicle overran the two of them and they lost their lives. However, the corpses had been deposited in the EKSUTH’s morgues.

“We are still investigating the cause of the accident and we charge road users to always exercise caution and wash their actions while driving or riding on highways.”

Meanwhile, the dead Sefiat Useni, who was a ‘ponmo’ seller and lived at Oketoro area of Iyin-Ekiti, was alleged to have been gruesomely murdered inside her room at midnight.

It was gathered that the deceased was hit in the head with a pestle and she died on her bed.

It was revealed that her body and the room where she was murdered were drenched with blood as a result of severe head injury she sustained.

The death had caused violent protest on Wednesday at Iyin, as Ebira people and the deceased’s kinsmen and women demanded that a man arrested in connection with the murder be handed over to them to be lynched.

The police spokesman confirmed that the woman was murdered in cold blood and the cause of the death was being thoroughly investigated by the police.

“We have arrested a suspect in respect of this murder and he is being detained at the CID section,” he said.