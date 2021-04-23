From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A woman, who was a passenger of a commercial motorcyclist yesterday lost her life in a road accident in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The accident which occurred at about 6pm on Thursday around Adere market along Ilawe road, Ado-Ekiti metropolis, involved a Nissan Cabstar truck ladened with bags of cement and a motorcycle.

The Cabstar with Registration Number Ekiti LAW 67 XA, which was said to belong to a block industry had collided with the motorcyclist who was conveying the woman with her baby strapped to her back.

According to an eyewitness, the woman identified as Bukola died on the spot, the baby was rushed to the hospital while the motorcyclist sustained injury.

Meanwhile, a Lexus car with Registration Number Abuja ABC 819 DX was said to have rammed into a building at Falegan in Ado-Ekiti.

This came at about the same time the above fatal accident had occurred.

According to an eyewitness, some occupants of the building were sitting in front of the building when the incident happened, but no casualty was recorded.