Tony Osauzo, Benin

Nine trucks, three cars and shops have reportedly been burnt at Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwode Local Government Area in a fire caused by fuel said to have spilled from a petrol tanker.

‎According to witnesses, the fire started at about 9pm on Saturday night‎ after a truck conveying granite rammed into a parked tanker and the content spilt on the road, resulting in the fire which gutted the trucks and three cars parked along the road.

Nobody life was however lost in the incident.