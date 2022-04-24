From Gyang Bere
The Unit Commander and Assistant Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS8.23 Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State, Charles Pam Badoohleng recovered valuable goods worth over N6.8 million at an accident scene and handed over to the owners.
The crash, which had 18 passengers on board occurred along Efon-erio, Ekiti West Local Government Area of
Ekiti State.
Badoohleng in a statement said goods worth N380,000.00 were handed over to Abdullahi Sa’adu of Federal College of Education Zaria, Kaduna State.
He explained further that other goods worth N6.5 million were also handed over to Mubarak Mannir Babangida of Mb Kano, Kano State after he provided means of identification and receipts of the goods.
Bodoohleng said the Toyata Bus Hiace vehicle left one adult injured, who was taken to hospital at Aramoko in Ekiti Wast LGA.
He advised motorists to always avoid overspending and dangerous driving in the interest of their safety and that of passengers.
Badoohleng assured that the Corps would continue to work round the clock to ensure safety of motorists and said they will always discharge their duties with uncommon patriotism to the nation.
Leave a Reply