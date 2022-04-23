From Gyang Bere

The Unit Commander and Assistant Corps Commander of the the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS8.23 Efon-alaaye, Ekiti State, Charles Pam Badoohleng has recovered valuable goods worth over N6.8 million at a scene of accident and handed over to the owners.

The crash, which had 18 passengers on board occured along Efon-erio, Ekiti West local government Area of Ekiti State.

Badoohleng in a statement said goods worth N380,000.00 were handed over to Abdullahi Sa’adu of Federal college of Education Zaria, Kaduna State.

He explained further that another goods worth N6,500,000.00 were also handed over to Mubarak Mannir Babangida of Mb Kano, Kano State after providing means of identification and receipts of the goods.

Bodoohleng said the Toyata Bus Hiaces vehicle left one adult injured and was taken to hospital at Aramoko in Ekiti Wast local government area.

He advised motorists to always avoid overspending and dangerous driving in the interest of their safety and that of passengers.

Badoohleng assured that the Corps will continue to work round the clock to ensure safety of motorists and said they will always discharge their duties with uncommon patriotism to the nation.