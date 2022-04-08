From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has expressed shock over the Wednesday accident that killed two orderlies in the convoy of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja.

The youth group, in a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by its National President, Peter Igbifa, called on security agencies, especially the police, to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

Igbifa alleged the accident was a premeditated attempts by some conspirators to end the life of the former president.

Describing the action of the orderlies as the highest level of sacrifice, Igbifa said the Niger Delta region and the entire Ijaw nation would continue to remember their heroic deeds.

“It is obvious that some people are after the former president. They want him dead. And we believe it is not unconnected with the constant appearance of his name in the forthcoming 2023 election.

“To such satanic agents, the only way to stop the rumoured plot to return Jonathan to Aso Rock in 2023 is to eliminate him. We know in Nigeria, there is nothing desperate politicians, who see others as a threat to their ambitions, cannot do,” he said.

Igbifa warned that the entire Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation would rise in unprecedented revolution that would completely shut down the economy of the country if anything happened to Jonathan.

He said Jonathan was not just an asset to the country, but a priceless and cherished gift to the global community because of his disposition for peace and entrenchment of democratic values in Africa and the world.

Igbifa called on security agencies to beef up security around Jonathan, saying it would be the highest national embarrassment if anything happened to him through a planned accident.