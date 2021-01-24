From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State have directed that the University be closed with immediate effect.

The closure was not unconnected with the recent accident that claimed the lives of eight students of the university.

The university had been thrown into mourning since the accident occurred on Saturday and three siblings were involved in the accident among others.

The students of the university were directed to vacate the campus of the university till further notice as a result of the incident.

The Acting Registrar of the Institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa in a statement issued yesterday said the tension that followed the Saturday’s accident could not be bear.

The statement reads “further to our circular of Saturday 23rd January, 2021 and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, 24th January, 2021, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy, Akungba Akoko, Prof Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the university be closed down till further notice.

“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6pm today, Sunday 24th January, 2021.”