From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Mr Babangida Hussaini has declared the intention of government to redesign the Wudil-Birnin Kudu Federal road against the deadly occurrences of motor accidents.

The permanent secretary who was in the state on Friday alongside a retinue of other engineers from the works ministry said the visit is to show concern of government that the road is claiming lives of Nigerians due to its bad construction.

Speaking to Journalist during the visit, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Mr. Babangida Husaini said the visit has availed them with the opportunity to figure out how the Federal government could redesign the multiple sharp curves that have been a major source of accidents by motorists plying the route.

He said, the ministry has received series of complains about the road particularly those places that accidents occur over the years.

“As you can see this road was constructed over 50 years ago, it is already a dead road which begs for a quick redesign and remove all these unnecessary bends”, he stated.

“On this single bend alone, you can see about 4 different mass graves where over 80 people were buried after they were burnt to ashes as a result of motor accident”, he stated.

Mr. Babangida further explained that, “In every of these bends along this road tells of a sad story of fatal accident”.

The permanent Secretary that based on the technical and engineering report, the work at the site will be divided into two phase.

According to him the first phase of the work will cover six kilometers and emphasis will be given to the identified accident flash points.

He then assured motorists the commitment of the federal government under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari to make all roads safer for everyone across the country.

It would be recalled that, last month an accident happened around one of the dangerous bends and 18 people were reported to have been killed including children and pregnant women.

