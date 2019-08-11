Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bullets from the gun of an operative of the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCDSC) have killed a 100-level Faculty of Engineering Student of the Niger Delta University (NDU)

The tragic event occurred Saturday night at University town Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area when the Petrochemical student identified as Obinna was returning home from studies.

According to an account the NCDSC operative in company of his colleagues escorted a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Abel Ebifemowei to a Karaoke Bar at the Efeke Ama area of the community when the sad incident happened.

He was said to be struggling to put his gun to safety mode when three bullets were released in quick succession hit the victim in the abdomen killing him.

Eye-witness accounts further said an angry mob wanted him to lynch the NSCDC operative accusing him of being drunk but he was rescued and arrested by Policemen attached to Amassoma Divisional Police station while the body of Obinna was taken to Tantua hospital.

Ebifemowei speaking on the incident expressed sadness over what happened and urged restraint from people who are attempting to politicise it.

According to him he was not at a bar and the NCDSC was not drunk as some people were trying to paint the incident.

“The Civil Defence personnel with me were trying to free his gun when it went off. It is unfortunate that he did not face it up. The affected personnel was not drunk as claimed. It was just an accidental discharge which every security personnel pray not to happen to him. I was not at a bar. I was in Ammassoma to observe the Local Government election ahead of the coming governorship poll. The security escorts have followed me for over 10years and we have never experience such incident. It is unfortunate.”