Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A-23-year-old Chibuike Ewuru has been allegedly shot dead by a security guard in Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Ewuru, a native of Umudugba village, Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, was said to had gone to fetch water within the neighborhood when he was mistakenly shot by the security man said to be a vigilante identified as Solomon Alozie.

Daily Sun gathered that the cartridge from suspect’s rifle suddenly hit the deceased on the chest after the gun fell off his hands leading to his death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested while the riffle with one expanded cartridge were recovered from him as exhibits.

“A vigilante man namely Solomon Alozie aged 23 years accidentally fired his pump action gun and shot one Chibuike Ewuru, male aged 23yrs of number 5 Joseph Street Fegge Onitsha but native of Umudugba village, Isu local government area of Imo State.

“Scene was visited by police operatives attached to Fegge Division and victim rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, suspect was arrested and the riffle recovered with one expanded cartridge as exhibits. Corpse deposited at Toronto morgue for autopsy. The case is under investigation” Mohammed said.