No fewer than seven people lost their lives, while 19 others were injured in an accident that occurred yesterday morning around the Badeku area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The accident, which involved a truck with registration number, OYO: NRK 312 YR, occurred at about 7am, at Badeku Junction, on Ibadan-Ile-Ife Road.

Eyewitness said that the truck carrying dozens of labourers was moving towards Ikire Road, when another truck coming out of Badeku Village, crossed the express road; and an attempt by the driver of the crashed truck to avoid collision caused it to somersault and flung the people on board into different directions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Men of the Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who arrived at the scene of the accident assisted in carrying the victims to the hospitals.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Oyo State, Mrs Unce Chukwurah, who confirmed the accident, said the truck involved has 26 passengers on board.

“It was a lone accident. The yellow tipper vehicle was carrying 26 people, 19 of them injured, while seven died in the accident.

“The injured have been taken to ASBON Hospital at the Gbagi area for treatment, while remains of the seven dead had been collected by their relatives for burial,” she said.

The sector commander attributed the possible cause of the accident to speed violation.

Also, the FRSC, Osun Command, confirmed the death of seven persons in another motor accident that occurred on Ilesa-Osu expressway, yesterday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Paul Okpe, in a statement made available to newsmen, in Osogbo, said that a bus carrying some passengers from Zamfara lost control at about 3.45am, around the Osu area.

“A white Toyota Hiace bus lost control and ran under a billboard, leading to the death of seven persons, four of whom were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Okpe, who stated that the bus was carrying two motorcycles and some passengers as at the time of the accident, attributed it to speeding and disobedience to road traffic rule.(Continued on www.sunnewsonline)

He said that the Federal Fire Service joined the corps to put out the fire before the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the dead were deposited in a morgue.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .