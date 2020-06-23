The Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to work in synergy with other security agencies to reduce incidences of road crashes in the state.

Umar-Yauri made the call in a statement issued by his Information Ifficer, Mr Murtala Mu’azu-Gotomo, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The SSG gave the task when he received the new FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Danasabe Lawal-Shehu, during a courtesy visit.

Welcoming the new sector commander, the SSG explained that Kebbi was one of the blessed and peaceful states in the federation.

Umar-Yauri advised the FRSC to work in synergy with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Police and other relevant security agencies for effective administration of road safety in the state.

He also encouraged him to work closely with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Association Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Motorcycle Association of Nigeria in the discharge of his assigned statutory duties.

The scribe said this would help to educate road users on obedience of road traffic signs and laws which would ultimately reduce carnage in the state.

Umar-Yauri identified overloading of both goods and human beings and use of harmful substances by drivers as some of the factors leading to high rate of accidents.

“The way commercial motorists overload goods and human beings, sometimes even in the boot is very unfortunate,” the SSG said.

Earlier, the new sector commander solicited the state government’s support and cooperation to ease some of the command’s operational challenges.

He commended the state government for its unflinching support to the command, while reaffirming it’s loyalty and commitment towards ensuring safety on major roads and halting road accidents in the state.

Mu’azu-Gotomo used the opportunity to call on government and commercial drivers of all categories to obey the existing rules and regulations guiding road usage to minimise accidents.

The visit was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Malam Sufiyanu Garba-Bena; Special Adviser on Security Matters, Garba Rabi’u-Kamba; and Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo.

Others included the Director Security Services, Mr Aliyu Labaran, as well as officers and men of the FRSC. (NAN)