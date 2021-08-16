By Chinwendu Obienyi

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Accion Microfinance Bank (MFB) recently unveiled its new project for the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Ikeja, Lagos.

The CSR projects implemented for the centre include; supply and installation of wash basin with complete tap, construction of pipework for water and waste water, relocation of water tank and placement on 1000mm dual 225mm block wall filled with three strength lanes, evacuation of sewage for soakaway pit and repair waste pipe.

Others include, repair and fixing of pumping machines, re-plastering of top of septic tank, installation of additional tiles at the lobby of the center among others. Speaking during the unveiling of some of the refurbished facilities at the healthcare centre, the Managing Director, Taiwo Joda, stated that the CSR project fits perfectly into the thrust of Accion MFB’s CSR policy of healthcare for its clients who are at the bottom of the pyramid.

Joda who was represented by the Head, Value Chain Partnership and Product Development at Accion MFB, Adetokunbo Elliot, said one of the bank’s objectives is to give back to the communities where it operates while assuring the partnership with Ikeja Health Centre and the community will be a long lasting one.

“We are here to unveil some CSR projects which we are carrying out in Ikeja Primary Healthcare Center in line with the bank’s CSR policy. As a bank, we want to give back to the communities where we operate and we know that we have many customers here in Ikeja who visit this PHC and we know our staff at the Ikeja community and so we decided to give back.

So far this year, we have done about five CSR projects and we hope to do more before the end of 2021 and we will continue to support the healthcare centre in any way possible in line with our CSR policy”, He said.

Also speaking, the Medical Officer, PHC Ikeja Local Government, Dr Oladapo Asiyanbi, noted that Accion MfB has done something that looks small in size whilst the impact is large.

According to him, the total overhauling of the water system supply and sewage of Ikeja Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) will improve the quality of health service delivery.