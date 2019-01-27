Accion Microfinance Bank Limited has said that it intends to open more branch networks as well as more service outlets to ensure more customers are financially inclusive.

This is even as the bank rewarded customers under the People Living with Disability (PLWD) products with various cash prizes which include generators, school loan and many others.

Speaking during the bank’s annual customers’ forum in Lagos at the weekend, Managing Director, Taiwo Joda, explained that socio impact hinges on the need to give back to the society and added that the bank is focused on empowering the poor.

Joda noted that the bank created the PLWD loan product to serve as working capital loan for a target cliental base, which are economically active individuals living with a disability.

“We felt that the need we could do is to help them in growing their business and that is why for two of them, one being a laundry person and the other a trader who sells drinks, we empowered them with generators and for the person who is visually impaired alongside his wife, we felt the way we could impact them is to pay the children school fees as their kids has backlog of outstanding fees.”, he said.

According to him, Accion MFB will open branches in Kano, Nassarawa and open more service outlets as well as conclude on its agent banking to ensure the microfinance bank improves on the convenience of its customers to do business.

“Delays we had in 2018 will be a thing of the past as regards better transfer of funds and renewal of loans which will be advanced very quickly. Because we have finished upgraded our system, come February, customers would not have to transfer money from their account to ACCION account in other banks but they can transfer money from any other bank directly into their ACCION account or ACCION MFB and it will reflect for them.” Joda said.

The MD further revealed that the bank will launch its full end-to-end digital product, a savings product called save brighta and reassured its customers of seamless transactions while adding that it will continue to embrace technology to drive efficiency through the mass market.

“We are reassuring our customers that transactions would start being seamless and what we have done to mitigate the risk is to improve on our core banking and upgrade to the latest, we have also enhanced our digital field application tablets and we are about concluding some agreement with master-card as it intends to help us on our technology by giving us personnel and resources we need.” He noted.