In a move towards honouring patriots who made indelible marks on the sands of time in nation-building, Governor Emeka Ihedioha has renamed Jacob Zuma Road in Owerri as Mbazuluike Amaechi Road.

Accolades have greeted this mark of honour and respect for the foremost nationalist.

Governor Ihedioha announced the renaming of the dual carriage road at the 90th birthday celebration of the foremost nationalist held at the Sam Mbakwe Hall, Imo Concorde Hotels, Owerri, yesterday.

“Dr. Amaechi is an icon, one of the founding fathers of the nation whose contributions to nationhood should not be overlooked.

“Dr. Amaechi remains an inspiration, who stood and defended those principles that remain valuable to nation building.”

Mbazulike Amechi a native of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, played significant role in nationalist movements that led to the attainment of Nigeria’s independence.

He was elected member of the House of Representatives in 1959 and appointed Minister of Aviation and Transport in 1962.

He is the only surviving member of Zikist Movement, founded by Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.