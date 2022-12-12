From Fred Itua, Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has hailed the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as he celebrates his 55th birthday anniversary.

The opposition parties in statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, it described Governor Wike as a “soldier of democracy, who has shown through character and resilience that speaking truth to power is very important to political and economic growth of the society.”

According to Ugochinyere, the Governor has remained unshakable in his pursuit of truth, fairness and justice to all.

The statement reads: “The CUPP appreciates Governor Wike’s untiring sacrificial roles, towards rebuilding our country. Wike is a fearless, outspoken and selfless leader. His firm resistance against injustice, violation of the rule of law, divisiveness and suppression is quite admirable.

“It’s no surprise because over the years as a local government chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and now two term elected governor, Wike has proven to be different from many.

“Under his leadership as governor, He has invested massively in human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers state. That’s why he’s known to all as ‘Mr. Project’. We at the opposition congratulates Governor Wike on his birthday and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health.”