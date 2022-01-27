From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), has commended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over what it described as the apex bank’s numerous pro-youth empowerment programmes.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youth, made its position known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary General and head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The council noted that since his assumption of office, Emefiele has repositioned the apex bank in such as a way that it caters for the teeming Nigerian youths with a view to empowering them economically.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It noted that the CBN’s interventions under Emefiele are complementary of the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s change agenda in the economic sector.

According to the statement, the group is already planning a thank you visit to the corporate headquarters of the apex bank in Abuja during which the highly elated youths will formally express their appreciation to Emefiele and his management team.

The statement read: “It is not in doubt that the CBN under the leadership of DR. Emefiele has taken the issues of Nigerian youths very seriously with the laudable programmes it has been introducing.

“It is therefore appropriate that we, as youths from different ethnic background, express our appreciation to him and his management team.

“A thank you visit is already being planned for this and we hope it will hold as soon as we get the go ahead from the management of the apex bank.

“We shall be ceasing the opportunity of the meeting to express our gratitude to Emefiele and his management team. It is true that Nigerian youths have not had it so good and we shall be making this known during the visit.”