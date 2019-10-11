AS part of events marking the conclusion of Nigeria’s 59th independence, in Mekong River, Thailand, Ambassador of Nigeria to Thailand, His Excellency, Nuhu Bamalli, organised a dinner for Nigerians in Thailand.

In attendence were Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH Eze Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mekong, Engr. Abadom Ugwunso, Prof. Emmanuel Nweke Okafor, Mr. Ogbu Kenechukwu Dennis (vice president, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Myanmer), Engr. Kingsley Okafor (treasurer Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Myanmer), Onyemoro Jude Thaddeus (South Dagon leader) and Orji Emmanuel (traditional prime minister, Ohanaeze, Myanmar). The ambassador urged them to continue to be law-abiding and peaceful in all their dealings with their host country.

While commending the Federal Government for giving Nigerians in Diaspora a sense of belonging by organising the Independence dinner, Ezeneche, who also marked his birthday on the 10th of this month, said Nigerians in Thailand were proud of Amb. Bamalli’s effforts at caring for Nigerians there.