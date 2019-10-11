AS part of events marking the conclusion of Nigeria’s 59th independence, in Mekong River, Thailand, Ambassador of Nigeria to Thailand, His Excellency, Nuhu Bamalli, organised a dinner for Nigerians in Thailand.
In attendence were Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH Eze Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mekong, Engr. Abadom Ugwunso, Prof. Emmanuel Nweke Okafor, Mr. Ogbu Kenechukwu Dennis (vice president, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Myanmer), Engr. Kingsley Okafor (treasurer Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Myanmer), Onyemoro Jude Thaddeus (South Dagon leader) and Orji Emmanuel (traditional prime minister, Ohanaeze, Myanmar). The ambassador urged them to continue to be law-abiding and peaceful in all their dealings with their host country.
While commending the Federal Government for giving Nigerians in Diaspora a sense of belonging by organising the Independence dinner, Ezeneche, who also marked his birthday on the 10th of this month, said Nigerians in Thailand were proud of Amb. Bamalli’s effforts at caring for Nigerians there.
Ugwunso said though Nigeria faces challenges of nationhood like socioeconomic problems, the coun- try still has reasons to celebrate.
In his contributions, Ogbu said HRH Ezeneche’s good leadership has united Ndigbo and other Nigerians in Mekong, adding that Nigerians in Mekong were proud of him.
Speaking in a similar vein Okafor said Igbo in Myanmer were glad to identify with other Nigerians as they celebrate 59 years of nationhood.
Meanwhile, Orji tasked Ndigbo in Mekong to continue to be law- abiding in all their activities.
Earlier on Saturday, Nigerians played a novelty footbal match against a selected Thai side, and won by 2-0.
Ezeneche assured the ambas- sador that Nigerians in Thailand would continue to do the nation proud.
Leave a Reply