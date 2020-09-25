Those familiar with Prince Ekene Okam, CEO, Erokam Empire, are not surprised that, lately, his name has been mentioned in complementary terms.

Okam, a bachelor’s degree holder from Anambra State University, has devoted his time to building an enterprise that has blossomed into one of the fastest-growing business empires in the South East. His company, Erokam Empire, is a one-stop showbiz enterprise focused on music, movies and photography. Located in the New Haven axis of the Enugu metropolis, Erokam Empire is undoubtedly the biggest entertainment outfit in the state and the South East region, and has been the vehicle of empowerment to many indgent individuals and communites.

Recently, a leading member of the local community council while paying tribute to Okam’s magnanimity to the community, said: “Prince Ekene Okam’s spirit of benevolence has always been evident. That is why his philanthropic gestures over the years earned him the nickname “Ala Na-Azu Nwa,” which means ‘the breast that feeds the child’.”

The elder further avowed that his attachment to the youths and his desire to make them better people in the society were what earned him the name ‘Eze Umu Okorobia’ (king of youths).”

“He has been a shining example to the youth in the community through his mentoring and empowerment activities.”

Prince Ekene Okam has been recognised by several organisations for his positive impact in the society. He was recently a recipient of the NUJ award for Enugu Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Rotary Club of Ekulu CB Humanitarian Service award in November 2018. His company was recognised as Outstanding Record Label of the Year (Alumni Association award) and Best Record Label of the Year by Enugu State Artistes’ Association of Nigeria.