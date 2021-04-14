From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

On March 10, all roads led to Azumini town in Ukwa East Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State for the celebration of the 90th birthday of Madam Christiana Emuchay, the wife of the pioneer chairman of East Central State Public Service Commission, the late Dr. Dick Emuchay.

The celebration began with a thanksgiving service at the St. Thomas Anglican Church, Azumini-Ndoki. The service was conducted by the Anglican Bishop of Ukwa Diocese, Samuel Kelechi Eze, among other officiating ministers.

Eze informed friends and family members of the celebrator at the event that the greatest prayer man would say to God was “thank you Lord”, adding that, despite the challenges the nonagenarian faced in life, she had reasons to thank God at 90.

The cleric further informed the congregation that the celebrant was intelligent and had a very successful teaching career. Eze, despite challenges, counted Emuchay as one of the luckiest humans still living.

One of her sons, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, described his mother, who they fondly call Nne, as an outstanding women leader, a public servant of repute who had served as a councillor in the defunct Ukwa Local Government as an independent candidate. She remains an active member in many associations in her church and in the community.

Emuchay, who is a former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa and the secretary-general of the apex Igbo social cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, explained that the nonagenarian was a virtuous woman and a devout Christian who derived joy in the things of God and spent her resources in philanthropy and towards rendering quality services to her community. He thanked his mother and their late father for giving their children good education.

The elated celebrator thanked God for keeping her alive and strong to 90 years, and the strength to move about.

Madam Emuchay, who said she could not remember her lowest point in life, however, stated that her high point in life was when she got married and God blessed them with children and when they started the Cottage Hospital, which is 61 years old now.

She advised her children to always know that they were one indivisible family, and to continue to work hard, and, most importantly, serve their God.