The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, extolled Prof. Gambari’s leadership qualities and thanked him for his selfless contributions to Nigeria, the international community and humanity.

In a congratulatory statement by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Accomplished academic, seasoned diplomat, statesman and administrator, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has contributed immensely to Nigeria and the international community.

“Through his excellent services in the various capacities he has held in the past and at present, Prof. Gambari has advanced the pursuit of democracy, peace and development in Nigeria and around the world.

“I congratulate him as he turns 77 on Wednesday, November 24.

“While thanking him for his wise counsel and diligent assistance to President Buhari in the difficult task of governance, I also commend him for bringing his humility, integrity, substantive knowledge, and renowned acumen to bear on the processes of national governance.

“At 77, we thank Almighty Allah that Prof. Gambari is still waxing strong. We pray that Allah grant him the grace of many more years, increased wisdom and the strength to continue to positively impact governance and humanity.”

