The standard bearer of the Accord Party, Chief Alex Nwankwo, has promised all inclusive government, assuring that his tenure as governor, if elected, would champion security, education and infrastructural development.

In a chart with Daily Sun, yesterday in Awka, Nwankwo also posited that his political party was most strategically positioned to win the Anambra State governorship election. He further said that his party was better strengthened by the fact that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were almost out of the contest due to internal crisis.

“Accord party, aside being the first on the ballot paper, has internal peace and tranquility, with its structures well spread across the 326 electoral wards in Anambra.

“Anambra people are desirous of change. The pendulum has shifted. The three parties people are banking on are off and gone. Look at the crisis – look at the divisions in APC, APGA, PDP.

“The battle is now between Accord and others. We shall win because, our party is strategically positioned. Both the uneducated and the educated class can easily locate its position on the ballot paper, So, we are number one, and remains number one in the election,” he said.

Also speaking, the Anambra State chairman of the party, Chief Batho Igwedibia, said the party would, no doubt, win the forthcoming election because, it was organised, and also has good manifesto.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.