ENCORE

Warren Bennis once opined that “leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality”. On this note, we shall continue our X-ray of one of Nigeria’s prodigies, Joseph Tarka. Thereafter, we shall consider another great illustrious son of the land, Mallam Aminu Kano.

Tarka’s arrival on the national scene

First republic

In 1964, Tarka fought the elections alongside the other southern progressive parties under the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA). Though the UPGA lost, he continued to campaign for a separate Middle Belt State, free from dominance of the majority northern groups. His opportunity was not to come until after the military coups of 1966, when he had a chance to express himself at the All Nigeria Constitutional Conference. Finally, his wishes were granted when General Gowon created the 12 new states and appointed him to the Federal Executive Council as Commissioner (Minister) for Transport in June 1967; and later Communications Commissioner. He resigned his office in 1974, after allegations of corruption leveled by a fellow-Tiv named Godwin Adzuanah Daboh was widely publicized. Were these allegations well founded? No one knows, because they were not subjected to the acid test of court pronouncement. Recall that Awo was also a victim of the same manner of allegations. The Coker Commission indicted Awo, but there was no reference to it during Awo’s presidential bid, probably because they were considered political. This however contrasts sharply with the repulsive way and manner that Tarka’s allegations were pursued in the media. In the end, the allegations did great harm to him. This is akin to present day media trial of suspects by prosecutorial and investigative agencies of government. It must stop. Section 36 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution presumes everyone accused of a criminal offence innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Second Republic and his death

In the lead-up to restoration of democracy with the Nigerian Second Republic, Tarka aligned with northern politicians to form the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), on which platform he unsuccessfully competed in the presidential elections. He had earlier been elected Senator for Benue East in 1979, and was appointed chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriation, a position he held till he died on 30th March, 1980, aged only 48. His son Simeon Tarka was elected to the House of Representatives in 1979.

Here comes Mallam Aminu Kano, the defender of the talakawas

A Nigerian patriot, defender of the poor (talakawas), and principled politician, Aminu Kano (1920—1983), was born to the family of an Islamic scholar, Mallam Yusuf of the scholarly Gyanawa fulani clan, a mufti, at Alkali court in Kano. In the 1940s he led a socialist movement in the northern part of the country in opposition to British rule.

Early career

He attended Katsina College, where he earned his teaching certificate after completing his studies and later proceeded to the Institute of Education at University of London’s.

Aminu’s arrival on the national scence

While in Bauchi, Aminu spoke freely on political issues and extended his horizon by engaging in some various political and educational activities beyond his formal teaching duties. He wrote a leaflet, ‘Kano, Under the Hammer of the Native Administration, and along with Balewa, was a member of the Bauchi General Improvement Union. He was also a secretary of the Bauchi Discussion Circle, a group whose activities were later constricted as a result of an indirect rule by Aminu Kano. In 1948, he became the head of the teacher training center in Maru, Sokoto and was also the secretary of the Northern Teachers Association (NTA).

During this period, he established an organization to improve the quality of Koranic schools in the north.

Pre-independence and first republic

While in Sokoto, Aminu became a member of Jam’iyyar Mutanen Arewa, a Northern Nigeria cultural association that later evolved into a political party and became the dominant party in Northern Nigeria during the First Republic. However, in 1950, Aminu led a splinter group of young innate from Jam’iyyar Mutanen Arewa, and formed the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU). The point should be made here that, when he was writing his letter of resignation from the services of the colonial government to go into full time politics, Mallam Aminu wrote: ‘’I have seen light in the far horizon. I intend to match into its full circle, either alone or with anyone who cares to come with me”. Hence, he never looked back; he plunged into politics till he died in 1983. Unlike other politicians, Mallam Aminu did not join politics to acquire power by all means. He entered politics with a clear vision, mandate and well-articulated mission.

(To be continued).

Thought for the week

“Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better”. .

(Harry S Truman).

“Mama Ibadan” –The glorious exit of a rare matriarch

Chief (Mrs) Janet Awawo Oyakhamoh (nee Ozekhome), the Oseseamhe of Weppa Wanno Kingdom has passed on. She was my aunt, my late father’s younger sister. We shall not mourn “Mama Ibadan”, as she was fondly called by all and sundry. We will rather celebrate her. Hers was a glorious life of fulfillment and gargantuan achievements. She was peerless and inimitable.

This prodigy of a woman, a rare beauty to behold, was born on February 20, 1922, to the families of late Pa Ozekhome Innih of Iviukwe town and late Madam Amionogwe Ozekhome (nee Obozuwa) of Iviukhua town, in both Etsako East LGA of Edo state.

Mama Awawo did not have the privilege of formal Western education. Her illustrious parents though wealthy in honour, integrity and character, did not have the material means to send mama to school. She therefore remained with her parents in the then rusty village as one of the hewers of wood and drawers of water. In 1937, at the age of a mere 15, she was married out to Mr Aseghiemhe Ayemhoba of then Iviukwe village. She seered six children, all of whom are now late. I personally grew up under the same difficult village conditions, where modernity was then very far away, sounding almost like a distant echo.

Mama Awawo did not allow this obvious catastrophe to deter her. She trudged on. By 1944, at 22, Mama Ibadan joined her equally now late younger sister, Mrs Ayina Omogbemhe, at the Police barracks, Ibadan, where she lived with her husband. She immediately ventured into the business of buying and selling various food items. She soon established branches at Mokola, Dugbe and Molete in Ibadan. In 1945, Mama Awawo got married to Mr Moses Oyakhamoh, a distinguished and handsome hardworking young man from the Iviokpisa ruling house of Weppa Wanno. She seered seven more children.

Chief Janet Oyakhamoh was later to expand her chain of businesses to include beverages and tobacco leaves across the West African sub region. She is reputed to have been the pioneer sole importer and distributor of these products into Afenmailand, with her local agents being Chief M.A. Isedu of Auchi and Chief Anegbe (“Anegbe nomhe achi” – Anegbe that grinds tobacco).

She also moved into the more difficult terrain of granite exploitation, piggery, and pottery. She assiduously carried out these activities and more till her last breath at 97. Mama was business reincarnate. She talked it, dreamt it, smelt it, breathed it, acted it and lived it.

In 2013, her numerous achievements to God and humanity caught the attention of His Royal Majesty, Dr George Oshapi Egabor, JP, OON, Omoaze 1, the Okumagbe of Weppa Wanno Kingdom, who bestowed on her the title of Osikhuemhe of Weppa Wanno. Mama was not educated. But, she was intelligent, brilliant and calculating. She ensured that all her children were given the best education. The title, “Osikhuemhe” (God has bathed me clean) was therefore very appropriate.

Mama had, in addition, performed the highest “Akhisu” cooking title ceremony in Weppa Wanno Kingdom. She therefore became “Onekhakha of Weppa Wanno Kingdom” after the “Gbakpugbugba Akhisu” title ceremonies.

A thorough bred family woman, whose children and dependants’ success was her fundamental objective and directive principles of life policy, the late Chief Awawo never spared any effort to throw a net of comfort and happiness over those who came across her. But she detested lies and liars. She loathed backbiters and dishonest people. She had humour in abundance, and bravery in tons. Her laughter was more of a guffaw, very metallic and heard metres way. She very much looked like and resembled my late father, so much that I regarded her as the female version of my late father. In mannerisms, gesticulations, volubility, expansiveness, generosity, empathy, kindness, neatness and luminous looks, mama and my dad were the same six and half a dozen. I was therefore very close to mama in a special way, till her death. She was my living father.

To say she was spruce and well-ordered is an understatement. She was simply incandescent. She loathed anything and everything dirty or untidy – whether environment, the person, clothes, habits, mannerisms, name it. She hugged cleanliness and immaculateness like a second nature. She was not only sartorial, she was equally matronly and sedate in carriage; polished in behavior and measured in actions.

Whatever it was, Mama Ibadan left this sinful world a very happy and fulfilled woman. It was Calpurnia, wife of Julius Caesar in William Shakespeare’s famous play, Julius Caesar, who once intoned:

“When beggars die, there are no comets seen; the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes”

Surely, in Osikhuemhe’s transition, comets were seen. Because she was a Princess of peace, even the heavens blazed forth her death.

I will end this tribute by quoting Mark Anthony in the self same William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, when he said of Brutus:

“Her life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in her that nature might stand up and say to all the world, “this was a woman”.

Yes, this was indeed a woman. And it is this peerless beauty of a woman that thieving death has plucked away from us. Death thou art ashamed.

In the words of 1 Corinthians 15:55.

“O death, where is your sting? O grave, where is your victory?”

My dear mother and aunty, farewell. My dear Onekhakha and matriarch of the Ozekhome and Oyakhamoh dynasties, adieu. My beloved “Mama Ibadan”, bye bye, till we meet again at the bossom of the Lord to part no more.