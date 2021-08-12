Chairman of Accord party in Anambra State, Bartho Igwedibia, has said that the governorship candidate of the party for the November 6 governorship election in the state, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has all it takes to contest and win the poll.

Igwedibia made the statement yesterday in Awka, the state capital, during a world press conference to mark Maduka’s official defection to the party, boasting that no force could stop the party from hoisting its flag at the Agu Awka Government House on March 17, 2022; the official handover date for the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano.

“Maduka as a man has all it takes to contest and win Anambra governorship election. He will not depend on donors; neither will he depend on godfathers.

“This day is very memorable in the annals of our great party, Accord, because it marks the beginning of our bold step towards hoisting the party’s flag at the Anambra Government House. Dr. Maduka is a man of the people. Hundreds of thousands of men and women in Anambra will turn out in their numbers to cast their votes on November 6. Thousands of widows, youths and women, who were uplifted by Maduka will all join this movement. They will surely cast their votes for Maduka, and equally defend their votes to ensure that they count.

“On our own as a political party, Accord has men and women of outstanding qualities in politics of Anambra State and beyond. We have people, who understand the gimmicks and how elections are won and lost. Accord, just like any other prominent party you can think about, has tentacles in all corners of Anambra,” he said.

Addressing the crowd, Maduka said the choice of Accord was a divine agenda towards taking over Anambra, promising to implement his 10-point agenda centered on mechanised agriculture, affordable and accessible health care, free and standard education, women and youth empowerment, security and justice, infrastructure and tourism, environmental hygiene and renewable energy, unrestrained traffic flow, technology and digital economy.

