The Deputy Governorship Candidate of Accord Party, Ifeatu Obi has lambasted the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government of Willie Obaino over the moribund CCTV camera and other security gadgets allegedly put in place to checkmate crime in some strategic places in the state.

He declared that the state government has breached the trust, confidence and contract it had with the people of Anambra through its failed promises and alleged scam projects and called the people of the state to vote for Accord party to change the security of the state.

Mr Ifeatu Obi in a statement said the Accord Party was the only credible political party that Ndi Anambra will rely on November 6th general election because its candidates are men of honour who see their word as their bond.

He regretted that there was no single Mobile CCTV camera in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha and crime rate and insecurity had also increased without the APGA government deploying the so called CCTV to track criminals.

