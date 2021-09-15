Governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, has promised to promote sports and sporting activities in the state if elected.

Maduka said that a well developed sports sector would help to take the youths especially the unemployed ones out of the streets and get them meaningfully engaged.

“I am one of those doctors that believe in physical fitness. Everybody knows that I joined fitness group in Enugu. I am sure you have seen me run with them. They keep thinking, ‘why is he still going about?’ The thing about physical fitness is that when you continue doing that, your body will regroup.

“You can do 1,000 push ups when you can’t even do 10 push ups in one day. But when you keep pushing your body, eating right and doing the right thing, your body will be fit. You will be in mental alertness. So, physical fitness is a very important thing.

“In terms of sports, for the public, I used to think that the stadiums we used to have in Anambra were owned by the state. We need to build stadiums around the state. It’s almost like when it comes to education, what I want to do.

“So, when we build stadiums, and we get involved in getting our people to participate in Olympics; participate in different sports activities all over the world. They can participate in basket ball, football and others.

“Given the opportunity, I will tell you that I will produce a football group that can go to England and beat them. Even if it means for me to go to oversees and get a coach, I will do that.

“Where are the Rangers? Where are the Eagles? Are we going backwards or are we going forward? So, we are going to develop the sports sector in Anambra”, Maduka promised.

