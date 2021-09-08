Governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dr Godwin Maduka, has promised to rebuild the state’s health sector if elected the next Anambra State governor.

Maduka said he was sad that many people are dying in the state due to poor quality of health services whereas many indigenes of the state who are doctors were doing very well abroad.

The governorship hopeful said he would leverage on his experience as a doctor to transform the health sector of the state such that patients from other states would be attracted to the state.

This, he said, would in turn, yield revenue for the state and reduce death rate. He said it would also reduce capital flights as those who travel abroad to seek medical care would spend their money here to the state’s advantage.

“One of the things that made me to come home to run for the office of the governor is to make sure that medical tourism is reversed. Anambra State has produced some of the best doctors you have in the world, including me.

“But it is such a sad thing that our people are dying. We have produced eminent doctors who are all over the world performing very well yet our people are dying. That’s why I engaged in trying to reverse the medical tourism.

“I am running for the governor to make sure that Anambra State becomes the medical tourism of Nigeria. Everybody knows that I built 17 floors which will house tertiary care, teaching institution, research; people both from Nigeria and abroad will be working there.

“The project is still ongoing. It will soon be completed. I have vowed that since I have been in the US; being a triple professor and catering to the Westerners, teaching their children, taking care of them; why can’t I come home and do the same thing to my people?”, he wondered.

