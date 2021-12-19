A 39-year-old youth, Mr Dele Oladeji, has joined the chairmanship race of the Lagos State chapter of the Accord Party, pledging to popularise the party for electoral victory.

Oladeji, who had been the Publicity Secretary of the party in the last two years, declared interest to run for the party’s topmost seat in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had rescheduled its local government and state congresses respectively for Jan 10 and Jan. 15, 2022.

Oladeji said he was motivated after a 25-year-old became the national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he described as novel and commendable.

According to him, youths must rise up to serve their fatherland, as against waiting to be appointed as Special Advisers and Personal Assistants.

Oladeji said: “I am now contesting to lead the party in the chairmanship role. I have presented my declaration letters and did all the necessary documentations.

“It is my desire and hope to give more to the party’s growth, visibility and see to the party becoming the ruling party in Lagos State in the year 2023.

“As a party member and a state executive member, I have understood and imbibed the ideology, goal and management policies of the party.

“I understand very much what the party’s strength is and where her weakness lies. I promise to build strength for the party in places where it is weak.”

Asked what his chances were in clinching the party’s topmost seat, Oladeji said that his declaration had been met with total acceptance and support by all critical caucus and members of the party.

He said that the current chairman accepted his candidacy as a good omen.

Oladeji said that he had had a very father and son relationship with the incumbent chairman.

“I am contesting in good faith, in a selfless spirit to infuse youthful vigour, drive and ideas in the party.

“I am contesting to strengthen Accord Party for resounding success in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Some of the party stalwarts in various local governments have been giving me words of support, saying it is time youths are given the chance to grow the party.

“With about four weeks to the congress, I already have 80 per cent of support from party members and the chance of clinching the seat is high,” Oladeji, an IT consultant and entrepreneur, said.

NAN reports that the 39-year-old is contesting the seat against the 68-year-old current chairman, Mr Ola Beckley. (NAN)