The Accord party deputy governorship candidate, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi (Omelora) has built nine classroom blocks for Umuota Community primary school, in Obosi Idemmili North Local Government of Anambra State and empowered women and youths of the community with items for small scale businesses worth millions of Naira.

Ifeatu Obi through his foundation, Zikora Charitable Initiative (Zikochin) also provided a free medical services outreach to Obosi community at large.

Obi said: “I am passionate about capacity building and the development of my society; I am pained when I see people going through hardship and suffering, I am more pained when I see the failure of the political class in giving the citizens false hope; I am a Rotarian, a Paul Harris Fellow, a donor to various humanitarian works that uplift the society.

“Therefore in response to the plight and yearnings of my community , I identified their basic needs which include classroom blocks, medical services and establishment of small scale businesses, thus my resolve to provide the above mentioned to ensure that my community is a better place.”

The traditional ruler of Obosi Igwe Chidebum Iweka eulogised Sir Ifeatu Obi for his kind heartedness and thoughtfulness in remembering his community at a time that the people urgently needs the basic amenities which he provided.

Igwe Iweka prayed God to bless and enrich Sir Obi while urging others to imitate his kind gesture in rendering basic humanitarian services to their various communities.

On his part, the Bishop on Niger, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo described Sir Obi as a godsent angel who is concerned with the plight of the poor and downtrodden and has over the years continued to demonstrate true Christian virtues.

He prayed that God will enlarge the coast of the donor while urging him not to relent in touching the lives of more persons as great are his reward in heaven.

The Anambra State Commissioner For Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha who represented Governor Willie Obiano described Sir Ifeatu Obi as a patriotic son of Anambra State whose legacy is worthy of emulation.

The people of Umuota Community have continued to recount the indelible imprint made in their lives through the generosity and humanitarian gestures of Sir Ifeatu Obi of Accord Party and the running mate to Dr Godwin Maduka (Okosisi Orumba).

