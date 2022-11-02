From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The leadership of Accord Party has denounced an ex officio member of the party, Reverend Isaac Adeniyi, as its national chairman.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Accord, in September 2022, sacked Adeniyi and two others for anti party activities and gross misconduct.

But barely three days ago the National Organizing Secretary of a convention backed by the embattled chairman, David Joel, had claimed that Adeniyi emerged the chairman at a special national convention held in Abuja. Joel explained that the convention was held in accordance with the judgment of Justice A. O Adeniyi in Suit Number: FCT/HC/CV/737/2022 which sacked the Mohammed Nalado-led National Working Committee(NWC). Piqued by the development, the National Chairman of Accord, Muhammad Lawal Nalado, in a statement, yesterday urged the Nigerian police and other security agencies to take note of Reverend Adeniyi’s activities and take appropriate actions against him.

Nalado claimed to have received a letter signed by the Secretary to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rose Oriaran-Anthony, in which the commission said it was not aware of any purported national convention in which Adeniyi claimed to have emerged to lead the party as chairman.