From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party (AP) has expelled one of its chieftains, Rev Isaac Adeniyi, over alleged anti-party activities and mismanagement of party funds in the last Local Government election in the State.

In a letter dated April 23, 2022, and signed by the Ward Chairman and Secretary, Sulaiman Abiodun and Taiwo Oladehinde, of Ward MI(10) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, they further claimed that Adeniyi impersonated the national chairman, and encouraged parallel/ factionalisation of the party in the State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The letter titled: ‘Notice of Expulsion of Rev. Isaac Adeniyi’ read in party, “We wish to bring to your notice the resolution of Ward MI (10) in Alimosho LGA the expulsion of Rev. Isaac Adeniyi , after a careful deliberation of the offences committed and in line with the Constitution of the party under 20 Ai – Xii, Bi – V.

“A committee was set up to review the allegations and offences committed. All efforts to reach Rev. Isaac Adeniyi proved abortive as he fragrantly refused to honour the invitations of the committee.

“The Ward leader also called him severally, but he insisted on not honouring the invitation, claiming that the Ward lacked the capacity to summon him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Offences/Allegations against his person are as follows; impersonation of the chairman, collecting party funds without recourse to getting authority for same, anti-party activities, refusal to pay party dues, accumulated for 14 years, encouraging parallel/factionalisation of the party at the state level.”

Also, Alimosho Local Government Chairman, Lanre Adebeso, and his Secretary, Adetomiwa Lamidi, acknowledged and upheld Adeniyi’s expulsion.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

This was contained in a letter dated 30th of April, 2023, which read: “After careful review of the allegations in line with the provisions of the Constitution, we hereby affirm the decision of the Ward and refer the notice of the expulsion to the State for review and further actions.”

In addition, AP Lagos State Chairman, Ola Beckley, the Vice Chairman, Gabriel Aremu, and acting Secretary, Lanre Ogundare, endorsed the expulsion in a letter dated May 10, 2023.

“We hereby affirm the decision of both organs in line with the provisions of the Constitution in article 20 Ai – Xii, Bi – V and hereby invoke Article ci7 (expulsion from the party)”, the letter read.