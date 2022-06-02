From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Accord Party (AP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the extension of the date for political parties to conduct primary elections.

National Chairman of the party Rev Isaac Adebayo Adeniyi in a statement made available to Daily Sun said the extension of time will afford political parties to organize a free and fair primary election that will be acceptable to all stakeholders in the electoral process.

Adeniyi hailed INEC Chairman Prof Mohamud Yakubu for the decision taken, which he noted was in the best interest of Nigerians and political parties in particular.

He said the INEC chairman and the commission at large have demonstrated their love for the masses and their interest in the free and fair conduct of the 2023 general election.

Adeniyi said, “with this development, there will be an opportunity for political parties to organize credible primaries which will be acceptable to all and sundry and it will assist in ensuring that the best candidates emerged from the various political parties participating in the election.”

“With the extension of time granted by INEC, many political parties will be able to produce the best candidates for the election. INEC has done what Nigerians wanted and history will not forget the commission,” he stated.

He said the Accord Party has already released the timetable for its primaries in accordance with the INEC guidelines, adding that the party will follow all the INEC guidelines and electoral acts to the letter.

