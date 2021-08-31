The candidate of Accord Party, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi has berated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led administration of Willie Obiano for its failure to fix Anambra State roads across the three Senatorial zones of the state.

He made this disclosure in Obosi while receiving various political groups who came to declare their solidarity towards the Dr Maduka- Ifeatu Obi candidacy in the November 6 election.

He said: “The deplorable state of Anambra roads under the leadership of APGA led administration is nothing short of an embarrassment to Ndi Anambra both at home and in Diaspora.

“It is wickedness for any Anambrarian who is witnessing the deplorable State of Anambra roads, the insensitivity of plights of motorists by APGA government and the over taxation of the local traders to still go ahead and support APGA.

He stated that, “Dr. Godwin Maduka single handedly constructed all the roads in his community, Umuchukwu and has continued to maintain those roads to ensure that his community has good access roads.

“A man who built roads, Hospitals, schools, houses for the poor without any contribution of the state government will do more when he becomes the governor of Anambra State. The people of Anambra must arise and reject all the lies of APGA as only those who have no conscience and who lack integrity still support APGA.

“Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, the Wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is a woman with conscience and integrity; she knows that APGA has failed abysmally and thus has continued to distant herself from the party which not only betrayed Ndi Igbo but failed Ndi Anambra.

“If the wife of Ojukwu can stay away from APGA, it will be wickedness for anyone to still identify with APGA” he said.

He described APC as a leprous party which must be rejected by Ndigbo as it has brought untold story to Ndigbo in Imo and Ebonyi State where they currently hold sway.

