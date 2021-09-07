TheAccord Party’ll restore confidence of Anambra people in governance –Ifeatu Obi

Ifeatu Obi was reacting to the statement credited to the Anambra State Commissioner for health, Dr Vincent Okpala that “in two weeks, we have been able to vaccinate about 5.5 million residents in 19 out of the 21 LGAs in Anambra against yellow fever.

“The vaccinators visited public health facilities, educational institutions, churches and village squares, to ensure wide coverage.

In his outburst, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi asked, “Why do APGA led Government take Ndi Anambra for fools? How can this same government be lying publicly without shame?

“How on earth did APGA led Government vaccinate 5.5 million Anambra people during the lockdown within two weeks? do they think that Ndi Anambra are daft?

He challenged the APGA-led government to produce the evidence of vaccination of Anambra people during the lockdown and also to give the breakdown of all the money the state has received in the name of fighting COVID 19 and how the funds were utilised and how it expended the N200 million it earmarked for malaria control programmes this year.

Ifeatu Obi urged Ndi Anambra to brace up and vote out APGA for the mismanagement of not only the covid 19 fund but for the brazen rape of the Anambra State treasury.

He restated that Dr. Godwin Maduka through Accord Party will restore sanity to Anambra health care Sector transparently and will be accountable to Ndi Anambra while delivering the dividends of democracy.

