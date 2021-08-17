From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A leading non-governmental organisation in public accountability, Connected Development (CODE), has said, there is a need for a healthy collaboration between the electorate and their political representatives for accountability especially when it comes to the delivery of quality constituency projects.

CODE’s Chief Executive Officer, Hamzat Lawal, stated this at a town hall meeting organised for community members, government officials and duty bearers in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State where issues around the execution of constituency projects were discussed by the participants.

He explained that the objective of the meeting was to enlighten community members on their rights to participate in decisions making process on issues that affected them, particularly constituency projects.

Represented by CODE’s Senior Programme Manager, Lucy Abagi, Hamzat reiterated the need for elective representatives to consult the people in the planning and implementation of constituency projects for effective participation.

To him, the move would ensure that projects speak to the needs of the people and ensure ownership and sustainability.

“The meeting is also organised to draw the attention of elected representatives at the State and National Assemblies on the need to involve the people in project design and implementation.

“It also provides an opportunity for us to dialogue and finds a way for lasting peace for sustainable development to thrive”, he said.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders had earlier commended the efforts of CODE for constantly bringing the electorate, elected representatives and government officials to discuss the execution of constituency projects in the zone.

One of the stakeholders in the District Head, Kafanchan environs, Saidu Umaru, said the platform provided by CODE would deepen the engagement of citizens in the governance process.

Umaru pointed out that communities would not develop if the electorate were disconnected from their representatives, stressing that constituency projects should represent the needs of communities.

“The elected representatives should listen to the electorate and respond to their needs, while the electorate is expected to support their representatives to ensure quality representation.

“This can only happen if we have a platform where we will meet periodically and discuss issues affecting us, and together, decide on ways to address them and I commend CODE for providing such a platform”, he said.