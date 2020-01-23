A 35-year-old accountant, Chuks Koyenum, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly causing injury to a man through reckless driving.

Koyenum, a resident of Alagbado area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on reckless driving.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 4.30p.m. on Dec. 1, 2019, on Murtala Mohammed Way, Yaba.

According to Olaluwoye, the defendant made a turn on high speed with his Toyota Corollar marked SMK 860 FK, and hit a commercial vehicle carrying passengers.

She said that the commercial vehicle tumbled once and injured the passengers.

Olaluwoye added that one of the passengers, Dr Alaka Oladipo, was unconscious as a result of the accident and had to be rushed to a hospital.

Reckless driving contravenes Section 19(1) of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates two years’ imprisonment for the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 5 for mention. (NAN)