Accreditation has commenced at National Convention of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) holding in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Already, delegates from all the states of the federation have been arriving and are being accredited at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square from where there are taken in assigned buses to Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre for the convention proper.

Among the prominent people already credited are the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Anambra State Speaker, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu and commissioners in Anambra State.

From the look of things, the turnout so far is far from what it used to be with APGA.