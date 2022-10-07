From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state Polytechnic, Aba has lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the restoration of accreditation to the institution.

NBTE had in July withdrawn the accreditation of the institution, citing majorly non payment of workers salary as reason.

In a press briefing yesterday, the Rector, Prof Kalu Osonwa lauded Ikpeazu for appointing a task force that saw for the restoration of the accreditation of the polytechnic.

Osonwa said one important thing to note was that the institution’s accreditation was not withdrawn as a result of deficient in any of her academic programmes.

“There were two sets of accreditation the institution had with NBTE between March 2021 and March this year. During the first accreditation which was purely for academic programmes, the institution achieved 97 percent result”.

The Rector said it was during the second accreditation which was based on non payment of workers salary the accreditation was withdrawn.

While thanking Gov Ikpeazu for releasing money with which arrears of the workers salary was paid to an extent, Prof Osonwa commended NBTE for their understanding and promptness in restoring the accreditation.

He said the institution has in the past three years maintained suitability, as the workers have not had cause to go on strike, adding that there have been no academic punctuation in academic programmes within the period.

He said the institution will be willing to partner the public in its development programmes and as a way of diversifying her revenue base.

The Rector assured that the institution would soon be moving to its permanent site and appealed to the Federal Government through the Ecological Fund to assist the institution in tackling the erosion menace at the site.

On the allegation of certificate racketeering against the institution, the Registrar, Chinenye Oriaku denied Abia Poly’s involvement in such.

Oriaku said those accusing Abia Poly of certificate racketeering were only out to tarnish her image and promised that the institution would soon seek redress in the law court as to serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, a member of the task force, Dr. John Nwarioha said the committee worked within the 30 days period given it to restore the institution’s accreditation.

Nwarioha said the task force did not only work to restore the institution’s accreditation, but also went ahead to re-establish relationship between Abia Poly and other critical institutions such as JAMB and NYSC.

He assured that students of the institution would be embarking on their NYSC programmes as had been the case before now.